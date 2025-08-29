NIACL AO Recruitment: Registration Ends Tomorrow For 550 Posts, Salary Starts From Rs.50,925

NIACL Administrative Officers Application Process 2025: The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) will end the registration process for 550 Administrative Officer (AO) posts tomorrow, August 30, 2025. Interested candidates must apply for the post on the official website of the company - newindia.co.in.

For the position of Administrative Officer, the salary ranges from Rs. 50,925 to around Rs. 90,000.

NIACL AO 2025 Recruitment: How To Apply For Administrative Officer Posts?

Visit the official website - newindia.co.in.

On the homepage, click on "Recruitment" section under the "Quick Help".

Then, click on "Recruitment of Administrative Officers 2025".

Click on "Click Here To Apply Online" and then on "Click For New Registration".

Enter your personal and other details.

You will be successfully registered for the post.

NIACL AO Recruitment 2025: Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria

Under the Administrative Officer (AO), applications are invited for Risk Engineers, Automobile Engineers, Legal Specialists, Accounts and IT Specialists, Business Specialists and more.

Those applying for different roles will be required to hold degrees in related fields, such as an Engineering graduate or post graduate degree in any discipline with a minimum of 60 per cent.

Vacancies are reserved for several caste categories including 83 for Scheduled Caste (SC), 42 for Scheduled Tribe (ST), 148 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 55 for Economically Weaker Section (EWS), and 222 for Unreserved Category (UR) and 23 for Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBd).

Candidate must be aged minimum of 21 years and maximum of 30 years.

The phase-I (objective) and phase-II (objective + descriptive) online examination will be held on September 14 and October 29, 2025.