High Court Seeks Uttarakhand Government Response On Alleged Irregularities In Teacher Recruitment

The Uttarakhand High Court has halted the recruitment of Licentiate (LT) grade teachers and sought a reply from the state government within four weeks on alleged irregularities committed in the process. Hearing a petition alleging irregularities in recruitment of LT grade teachers in the state, Justice Ravindra Maithani on Tuesday asked why rules of recruitment were changed and what action would be taken against the secretary of the Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission who is said to have been responsible for it.

The court directed both the state government and the Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission to file a reply within four weeks.

The petition filed by Prakash Gaur and others in the high court said the state government had issued an advertisement on October 13, 2020 for recruitment to 1431 posts in LT category.

A B.Ed degree was made mandatory for the post. However, on February 25, 2021, the government abolished the compulsion of a B.Ed degree, thereby changing the rules.

It is wrong to include candidates without a B.Ed. degree in the recruitment process, the petition said.

The court has stayed the recruitment process until further notice.

