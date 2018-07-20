Haryana Raises Academic Eligibility For Future Recruitment To Gram Sachiv

The Haryana government has raised the bars for future recruitment to the post of gram sachiv, making graduation as the minimum academic eligibility. Earlier, the minimum educational qualification for the post was matriculation. With the changed norms, the candidate will also be required to have a diploma in panchayati raj and knowledge of Information Technology. A decision to this effect was taken at a review meeting of different schemes held today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh.

Development and Panchayats Minister O P Dhankar was also present at the meeting. The chief minister said the number of posts of gram sachiv would also be increased. At present, there are about 2,200 Gram Sachiv in the state, whereas, it has over 6,000 village panchayats.

There should be one gram sachiv for a big panchayat and one gram sachiv for two small panchayats, Khattar said, according to an official statement. He said there are 2,294 clusters in the state under which 1,783 Gram Sachivalyas have been set up and are functional. Of them, he said, funds have been allocated to 511.