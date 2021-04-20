Haryana Public Service Commission Postpones Exams Scheduled Till May 2

HPSC has postponed exams scheduled till May 2.

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has postponed the exams scheduled from April 23 to May 2. The exams have been postponed till further notice, the Commission has said.

"The recruitment tests for the post of district attorney, assistant professor in the subject of Zoology, Physical Education, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Chemistry, Scientist B and election tehsildar posts scheduled to be held on April 23, 24, 25 and May 2 are hereby postponed due to administrative reasons, till further notice," the Commission has informed candidates through an official notification.

Haryana Public Service Commission postponed the recruitment test for the post of DA, Assistant Professor and Election Tehsildar, till further notice. pic.twitter.com/UQBJgr5Smp — DPR Haryana (@DiprHaryana) April 20, 2021

The Commission will conduct the Haryana Civil Services preliminary exam on May 30. As of now, the Commission has not made any new announcement regarding the exam date. The exam will be held in two shifts-in the first shift general studies paper will be held and in the second shift Civil Services Aptitude Test will be held. "The result of preliminary examination shall be based on the marks obtained in paper I only, provided that the candidate has scored 33% marks in Civil Services Aptitude Test (Paper - II)," the Commission has said. Admit cards of all the candidates who have applied for this exam will be released by the Commission on its website in due course of time.

Click here for more Jobs News