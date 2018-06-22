Haryana Government Issues Guidelines For Departments In Re-Employment Cases Haryana Government has issued guidelines for all departments to follow regarding re-employment after the age of 58 years, the current retirement age.

Share EMAIL PRINT Haryana Government Issues Guidelines For Departments In Re-Employment Cases Chandigarh: Haryana Government has issued guidelines for all departments to follow regarding re-employment after the age of 58 years, the current retirement age. "The services of certain categories or classes of officials would be allowed beyond age of retirement for a maximum period of two years only for departments involved in maintaining law and order, regulatory work, work of administrative importance, infrastructure development and public utilities," an official spokesman said here yesterday. He said the administrative department would identify classes or categories of officials whose services are essential for efficient delivery of aims and objectives of the organisation.



"The promotional avenues of junior or other officials should not be adversely affected. Extension would be proposed only if eligible candidate is not available for the promotion post from feeder cadre for at least two years. Good service record would be non-negotiable," he said. A majority of annual confidential reports of the officials should be good or above and there should be no pending disciplinary action, he added.



The spokesman said that this would not apply in case of employees, whose term of re-employment after the approval of the council of ministers, is still continuing till the expiry of their current re-employment.



In case of doctors of health or ESI department, the age of retirement and period of re-employment would be as per the provisions contained in a notification dated November 21, 2016.



"These instructions will supersede instructions issued by Chief Secretary dated February 2, 2016 and January 21, 2018 only in so far as matter of re-employment is concerned," he said.



