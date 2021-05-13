Gujarat: GPSC Declares Deputy Section Officer Exam Result

GPSC Result: GPSC has declared the Deputy Section Officer exam result

The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has declared the final result of the Deputy Section Officer exam. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website of the Commission. No waiting list has been prepared for this post, the Commission has said.

GPSC Chairman, Dinesh Dasa, has shared the result details on Twitter.

The commission has declared result of Deputy Section Officer (State Secretariat), Class-III. The main written exams for 154 posts was held on 24 & 31 January-2021. https://t.co/mpdi8439bN — Dinesh Dasa (@dineshdasa1) May 13, 2021

"The result of the Combined Competitive Examination (Main) for the posts of Deputy Section Officer (State Secretariat), Class-III (Advertisement No. 20/2019-20) held on 24-January-2021 and 31-January-2021 is hereby declared," the GPSC has said.

The Commission has allowed candidates to apply for rechecking. "Candidates appeared in the Main Written Examination and desire for rechecking of marks, are requested to send their application along with requisite information and fees as mentioned in the Advertisement for rechecking of marks within 30 days from the date of declaration of this result," it has notified.

Candidates can also get the mark sheet of the main exam.

