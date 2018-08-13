Safdarjung Hospital To Release Nursing Officer Recruitment Notification Soon; 991 Vacancies

Online application portal will be active from August 16, 2018, reads the official statement from Safdarjung Hospital.

New Delhi: 

In a short job notification, Safdarjung Hospital has notified direct recruitment for 991 posts of Nursing Officer. Online application portal will be active from August 16, 2018. The official notification has not been released yet. However referring to the job notification released in May 2018, candidates with B.Sc. (honours) in Nursing or regular course in B.Sc. nursing or post basic nursing can apply for Nursing Officer post. In the May notification, the upper age limit for the contractual recruitment was 35 years.

Candidates with Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery were also eligible to apply.

A total of 932 vacancies were notified, then.

The interview was scheduled in June and the selection process was based on merit of qualification and marks obtained in interview.

For the recruitment, notification of which is yet to come, candidates shall have to apply in a specific application format as prescribed by the recruiting body.

