RITES Invites Application For Hindi Assistant Post

Government Jobs; RITES Recruitment 2018; Hindi Assistant Post

RITES Limited has invited applications for recruitment to Hindi Assistant post. Applicants should note that this is a contractual job. A total of 2 posts are open for intake and are reserved for candidates belonging to OBC and SC categories. The maximum age limit for OBC candidates to apply is 33 years; it is 35 years for SC category candidates.

Applicants must have knowledge of translation from English to Hindi and vice-versa and have proficiency in Hindi typing on computer Candidates should have typing speed of 30 WPM in Hindi on computer keyboard. In addition to this candidates should also have Master's degree in Hindi with English (or English with Hindi) as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the Degree level.

Those with Master's Degree in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English (or vice versa) as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the Degree level are also eligible to apply.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and typing test.

Selected candidates will be posted at Bhubaneswar and Chennai.

Candidates shall have to apply online. Candidates, then, have to submit the printout of the application along with self attested documents to Assistant Manager (P)/Rectt., RITES Ltd., RITES Bhawan, Plot No.1, Sector-29, Gurgaon - 122001, Haryana.

The last date to apply is July 18, 2018. Candidates should submit the documents before July 26, 2018.

