Government Amends Pension Rules. Details Here

Central government has amended the Rule 54 of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972 and according to the latest provision, the family of a government servant, who dies within seven years of joining service, will also be eligible for family pension at enhanced rate of 50% of last pay drawn, for a period of 10 years. Earlier, the rate of family pension in this category was 30% from the beginning and family pension at enhanced rate of 50% of last pay drawn was not payable to the family. The move is likely to benefit the widows of Central Armed Police Forces personnel, reports Press Trust of India.

On death of a government servant while in service, the family is entitled to a family pension in accordance with Rule 54 of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972.

The family pension was payable at enhanced rate of 50% of the pay last drawn for a period of 10 years, if the government servant had rendered a continuous service of not less than seven years; thereafter the rate of family pension was 30% of the pay last drawn.

In case the government servant had rendered a service of less than seven years before his death, the rate of family pension was 30% from the beginning and family pension at enhanced rate of 50% of last pay drawn was not payable to the family.

"The Government felt that the need for family pension at enhanced rate is more in the case of a Government servant who dies early in his career, as his pay at the initial phase of service is much less," the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said in a statement.

The government has amended the Rule by a notification dated September 19, 2019.

The amendment would be effective from October 1, 2019, according to the ministry statement.

"However, the families of Government servants who died before completion of service of seven years within 10 years before 1st October, 2019, will also be eligible for family pension at enhanced rates with effect from 1st October, 2019," it added.

"The benefit of amended provisions would be available to the families of all Government servants, including the personnel of CAPFs, in the unfortunate event of their death within seven years of joining Government service," the statement said.

