PM Modi To Launch Pension Schemes From Jharkhand On September 12

PM Narendra Modi will visit Jharkhand tomorrow to launch various projects (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Mandhan Yojana' to the nation from Ranchi on Thursday. He will also launch the 'Pradhan Mantri Laghu Vyaparik Mandhan Yojana' and the 'Swarojgar' pension scheme.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the new building of the Jharkhand Assembly and a multi-modal terminal at Sahibganj, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said on Tuesday.

The multi-modal terminal was built by Inland Waterways Authority of India on River Ganga at Sahibganj. It will have a cargo storing capacity of 30 tonne per year, a stockyard and parking and berthing space for two vessels, he said.

Direct and indirect employment for the local people will be generated in the multi-modal terminal, Mr Das said.

The Chief Minister also said that the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stones online for 462 Eklavya Model Schools across the country, of which 69 will be established in 13 of Jharkhand's 24 districts.

He will also lay the foundation stone for a new building of Jharkhand Secretariat.

"Monthly pension under 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Mandhan Yojana' is being introduced as a social security to farmers. Agriculturalists between 18 and 40 years of age can register themselves under the scheme. They will get Rs 3,000 pension per month after reaching 60 years of age," Mr Das said.

A total 1,16,183 farmers in Jharkhand have registered themselves under the scheme so far, he said.

The chief minister said under the 'Pradhan Mantri Laghu Vyaparik Mandhan Yojana' and 'Swarojgar' pension schemes, beneficiaries between 18 and 40 years will get Rs 3,000 per month after completing 60 years of age.

The Prime Minister had in September last year launched the 'Ayushman Bharat' health scheme from Ranchi.



