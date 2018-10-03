Government Medical College and Hospital Chandigarh Recruitment 2018: Apply For 178 Staff Nurse

GMCH Chandigarh Recruitment 2018: Apply For 178 Staff Nurse

Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Chandigarh has released a notification for recruitment of 178 posts of Staff Nurse. The recruitment is for Group C Staff Nurse post on temporary basis which is likely to continue. The last date to apply for the recruitment is October 25, 2018. The Pay Scale for these posts is Rs. 10,300-34,800 with Grade Pay of Rs. 4,600.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have completed Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) course/B.Sc. (Nursing) from recognised board/ university/ institution or must have a B.Sc. degree in Nursing or equivalent from a recognised institute.

The candidate must be registered as Nurse and midwife with State Nursing Council.

Candidate must also have completed ICT skill course from NIELIT details of which are available in the official notification.

The lower age limit for the recruitment is 18 years and upper age limit is 37 years. There is a 3 years age relaxation for OBC candidates and 5 years age relaxation for SC/ST candidates in the upper age limit.

Application Process

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply online through GMCH website - https://gmch.gov.in/. The application fee for SC candidates for SC posts is Rs. 250 and for all other categories and posts is Rs. 500.

