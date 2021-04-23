General Insurance Corporation Postpones Recruitment Exam Scheduled On May 9

GIC has postponed the exam scheduled on May 9 for selection of Assistant Managers.

The General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) has postponed the Assistant Manager exam which was scheduled for May 9 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. The admit cards of all the candidates have already been released.

"Considering the present pandemic situation, the online exam for the recruitment of assistant managers scheduled for May 9 is postponed till further instructions. All candidates are requested to constantly visit our website gicofindia.in for further updates in this regard," it has said through an official notification released on its website.

It had also said to provide pre-recruitment training to candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, PwD categories from April 26 to April 29. However, except the postponement of the exam date, no new update is available for the training.

A total of 44 Assistant Manager posts will be filled through this recruitment in Finance Chartered Accountants, General, Legal and Insurance streams.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of an online test, group discussion and interview and medical examination. The total marks for online test, group discussion and interview will be 200.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has also postponed the recruitment test scheduled on May 9 for the selection of Enforcement Officer in the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

Click here for more Jobs News