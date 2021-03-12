General Insurance Corporation (GIC) Announces Jobs For Graduates, Postgraduates

GIC recruitment 2021 for 44 Assistant Manager posts

The General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) has invited applications from graduates and postgraduates to fill 44 posts of Assistant Managers, which is Officer scale 1 post. "GIC Re being B2B Company having its Head Office in Mumbai and liaison offices at Delhi, Chennai and GIFT CITY, Gandhi Nagar. Candidates desirous of making a career in Mumbai may only apply," the GIC has said in the official job notification. Vacancies are available in Finance Chartered Accountants, General, Legal and Insurance streams.

The application forms are available on the official website of the GIC. Candidates can submit the application forms by March 29.

Apply Online

"The candidate must possess the required qualification and additional qualification with the University / Institution Certificate as on 01.02.2021 The candidate applying for any stream must possess computer proficiency," it has also said in the job notice.

Applicants should be between 21-30 years of age. Relaxation in upper age limit will be given as per government rules.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of an online test, group discussion and interview and medical examination.The total marks for online test, group discussion and interview will be 200.

The GIC will hold the online test on May 9.

It will provide pre-recruitment training to candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, PwD categories from April 26 to April 29.

The basic pay for this post is Rs 32795 per month and other admissible allowances like DA, HRA, CCA, etc. The total emoluments will be about Rs. 65,000/-p.m. plus other benefits, the GIC has said.

