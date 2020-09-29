GDS Recruitment: Registration Option For Odisha, Tamil Nadu Postal Circles End Tomorrow

GDS recruitment: Deadline for Odisha, Tamil Nadu postal circle is September 30.

Registration process for the third cycle of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment in India Post in Odisha and Tamil Nadu postal circles will close tomorrow. Candidates who have not applied yet for the posts can fill and submit the application form online at the official website of India Post.

Apply Online

Through this recruitment, a total of 2,060 vacancies will be filled in Odisha postal circle and a total of 3,162 vacancies will be filled in Tamil Nadu postal circle.

"Candidates are advised in their own interest to submit online applications much before the closing date and not to wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of disconnection/inability or failure to login to the website on account of heavy load on the website during the closing days," India Post has notified.

Candidate should have passed Class 10 and have secured passing marks in Mathematics, in the local language and in English.

For Odisha and Tamil Nadu postal circles, applicants should be proficient in Odia and Tamil languages, respectively.

Candidates should also have obtained Basic Computer Training Course Certificate of at least 60 days duration.

Knowledge of cycling is also relevant for the job. "Knowledge of Cycling is a pre-requisite condition for all GDS posts. In case of a candidate having knowledge of riding a scooter or motor cycle, that may be considered as knowledge of cycling. The candidate has to submit a declaration to this effect," India Post has notified.

