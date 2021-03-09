India Post To Recruit For 2,558 Posts In Chhattisgarh, Kerala

India Post has invited applications to fill vacancies in GDS post in Chhattisgarh, Kerala.

The India Post has invited applications to fill a total of 2,558 gramin dak sevak (GDS) posts in Chhattisgarh and Kerala postal circles. Application forms for this recruitment is available on the official website. The last date for submission of the forms is April 7.

This is the third cycle of gramin dak sevak recruitment in these postal circles. The GDS profile includes branch postmaster, assistant branch postmaster and dak sevak.

The job of a branch postmaster is to manage Branch Post Office and India Posts Payments Bank (IPPB) and offer uninterrupted counter operations.

An Assistant Branch Post Master will look after the sale of stamps, stationery, conveyance and delivery of mail at doorstep deposits, payments, other transactions under IPPB, assist Branch Postmasters in counter duties.

The job profile of dak sevak would include sale of stamps and stationery, conveyance and delivery of mail and any other duties assigned by Postmaster/Sub Postmaster including IPPB work.

The registration process for GDS recruitment in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Telangana, Gujarat, Karnataka, North Eastern states and Jharkhand has been over.

For the GDS post, the minimum educational qualification required is Class 10th pass and knowledge of the local language. The candidate must have cleared Class 10 exam securing passing marks in mathematics, local language and English. For Delhi postal circle, the local language is Hindi.

Candidates must be between 18-40 years of age.

Knowledge of cycling is a pre-requisite condition for all GDS posts.

