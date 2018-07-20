FSSAI Recruitment 2018: Application Begins For Food Analyst and Junior Food Analyst Posts

FSSAI Recruitment 2018: Apply For Food Analyst and Junior Food Analyst Posts

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has invited application form eligible candidates for the 5th Food Analyst Examination (FAE) 2018 and 2nd Junior Food Analyst Examination (JAE) 2018. The application process is being conducted online and will conclude on August 16, 2018. The computer-based examination for selection will be conducted in September.

Important Dates

Last date to submit application online: August 16, 2018

Admit Card Release Date: September 10, 2018

Online Examination Date: September 22, 2018

Result declaration for theory examination (Only Paper I and Paper II): October 5, 2018

Admit Card Release Date for Practical Exam: November 11, 2018

Date of Practical examination (Paper III): 3rd or 4th week of November 2018

Result declaration for FAE 2018: December 10, 2018

Note: Those applying for JAE will have to appear only for theory papers and practical examination will be conducted only for FAE candidates.

Eligibility

For FAE, the candidate must fulfill the following essential criteria:

The candidate should hold a Master's degree in Chemistry or Biochemistry or Microbiology or Dairy Chemistry or Food Technology, Food and Nutrition or hold Bachelor of Technology in Dairy/Oil or hold degree in Veterinary Sciences from a university establishes in India by law or is an associate of the Institution of Chemists (India) by examination in the section of Food Analysts conducted by the Institution of Chemists (India) or any other equivalent qualification recognized and notified by the Central government for such purposes.

The candidate should possess not less than three years experience in the analysis of food.

There is no age limit for these posts.

For JAE, the candidate must fulfill the following essential criteria:

The candidate should hold a Master's degree in Chemistry or Biochemistry or Microbiology or Dairy Chemistry or Food Technology, Food and Nutrition or Food Science or Food Science and Nutrition or hold Bachelor of Technology in Dairy/Oil/Food or hold degree in Veterinary Sciences from a university establishes in India by law or is an associate of the Institution of Chemists (India) by examination in the section of Food Analysts conducted by the Institution of Chemists (India) or any other equivalent qualification recognized and notified by the Central government for such purposes.

No prior experience is required for JAE.

For JAE, candidates must not be older than 28 years. For SC/ST category the maximum age is 33 years and for OBC category the maximum age is 31 years.

Application Process

Candidates can fill application forms on the FSSAI official website (http://fssai.thinkadmission.in). The application fee for FAE is Rs. 2000 and for JAE is Rs. 1500. Candidates can find the detailed guidelines and other important information on the said website.

