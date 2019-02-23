FCI Recruitment 2019 Schedule Revised; To Now Begin On This Date

FCI Recruitment 2019 schedule has been revised; check new dates

FCI Recruitment 2019: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) was due to begin the recruitment process for 4103 posts, tomorrow (February 23) but the dates have been revised and now the application process will begin from February 28, 2019. The application link will be available from February 28 10:00 am to March 30, 2019 midnight. The rest of the details remain the same. FCI will be recruiting for more than 4,000 vacancies for junior engineers, stenographers, typist and assistant posts.

The registration process includes filling the application form, payment of non-refundable application fees of Rs. 500 and uploading scanned copies of documents including photographs and signature. Candidates can pay the fees by using debit cards (RuPay/ Visa/ MasterCard/ Maestro), credit cards, internet banking, IMPS, cash cards/ mobile wallets/ UPI.

Candidates who apply for FCI recruitment will be called for a written test. Based on performance in the written test, candidates would be called for an interview.

This is the first FCI recruitment in three years. Before this, FCI had conducted a recruitment drive in 2015 for Junior Engineers. The recent EWS quota announced by the government recently. A total of 388 vacancies are reserved under EWS category. "EWS vacancies are tentative and subject to further directives of GoI and outcome of any litigation," reads the notice.

