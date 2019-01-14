ESIC Junior Engineer Exam On 24 January, Admit Cards Released

ESIC Admit Card 2018 For JE Exam: Know How To Download

Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released admit cards for the examination scheduled for January 24 for Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment. Candidates who had applied for the job, can download the admit card now. ESIC will conduct a computer based test for selecting Junior Engineer (Civil) and Junior Engineer (Electrical) posts.

ESIC Admit Card Link

"The candidates are advised to carefully read the instruction given in the E-Admit card before appearing in the Examination. They are also advised to keep visiting ESIC Website. For further updates/instructions in respect of above recruitment," reads the official notification.

The final selection for the post will be made on the basis of merit position in the computer based test.

On the other hand, the Social Security Officer recruitment process is in its last leg. ESIC is conducting the third phase of the selection process.

