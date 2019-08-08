EPFO Social Security Assistant Exam Admit Card Tomorrow

EPFO admit card will be available at epfindia.gov.in.

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will release the admit card for the recruitment exam for Social Security Assistant (SSA) post tomorrow (August 9). The EPFO SSA admit cards will be available on the official website of EPFO at epfindia.gov.in. "Eligible candidates who have applied for the post of Social Security Assistant Examination-2019 may download their call letters from the EPFO website from 09.08.2019 till 31.08.2019," reads the official update given by EPFO on the SSA exam admit card.

EPFO Social Security Assistant Admit Card 2019: Know How To Download

Follow the steps given here to download EPFO Social Security Assistant admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of EPFO

Step 2: Click on the Recruitment tab available at the "Miscellaneous" category available on the homepage

Step 3: One page, click on the EPFO Social Security Assistant admit card link

Step 4: On next page, enter your registration details and password

Step 5: Submit the details

Step 6: Download your EPFO Social Security Assistant admit card from next page

EPFO had announced a total of 2,189 vacancies in Social Security Assistant post in which graduates were allowed to apply.

