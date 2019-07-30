EPFO Social Security Assistant Admit Card Next Month. Details Here

EPFO SSA admit card will be released at epfindia.gov.in.

EPFO Social Security Assistant admit card 2019: Contrary to some media reports, Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), the autonomous body works under the EPF act, has not released the Social Security Assistant admit card for the recruitment exam scheduled from August 31 to September 1. According to the official notification, EPFO Social Security Assistant admit card will be released on August 21 and it will be available to download till September 1. EPFO Social Security Assistant admit card will be released on the official website of the Organisation, epfindia.gov.in.

The Organisation had released EPFO admit card for Assistant prelims recently for the exam scheduled on July 30 and July 31.

Candidates will need their registration number or roll number and password to download the EPFO Social Security Assistant admit card.

The Organisation had announced a total of 2,189 vacancies in Social Security Assistant post in which graduates were allowed to apply.

EPFO Admit Card 2019: How to download Social Security Assistant admit card

Follow the steps given here to download EPFO Social Security Assistant admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of EPFO

Step 2: Click on the Recruitment tab available at the "Miscellaneous" category available on the homepage

Step 3: One page, click on the EPFO Social Security Assistant admit card link

Step 4: On next page, enter your registration details and password

Step 5: Submit the details

Step 6: Download your EPFO Social Security Assistant admit card from next page

According to the official notification, the selected candidates will receive Rs. 25,500 entry pay as per the 7th Pay Commission.

EPFO has notified state wise vacancies and highest number of vacancy is in Maharashtra, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The job notification came few days after the EPFO closed the registration process for 280 Assistant posts.

The last date for submission of application in this EPFO Social Security Assistant was July 21.

EPFO will select candidates on the basis of three phase exams- preliminary, main and skill test (computer data entry test). The preliminary exam will be qualifying in nature and the marks obtained in this exam will not be calculated in the final merit list.

