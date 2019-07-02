Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) Announces Jobs For Graduates

EPFO Recruitment 2019 For 2189 Social Security Assistant Posts

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced a total of 2,189 vacancies in Social Security Assistant post for which graduates are eligible to apply. The selected candidates will receive Rs 25,500 entry pay as per the 7th Pay Commission. EPFO has notified state wise vacancies and highest number of vacancy is in Maharashtra, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The job notification came few days after the EPFO closed the registration process for 280 Assistant posts.

Apply Online

The last date for submission of application is July 21.

Graduates in the age group of 18-27 years are eligible for the recruitment. Those awaiting the final exam result are not eligible to apply for this post. Applicants must have a speed of at least 5000 key depressions per hour for data entry work.

While SC, ST, PwBD, female and Ex-Servicemen candidates will pay Rs 250 as application fee, others have to pay Rs 500 for the same. "The fees shall be refunded duly deducting Bank Charges as applicable, on appearing of the candidate in the Phase-I Examination for SC/ST/PwBD/ Female Candidates & Ex Servicemen only," reads the notification.

EPFO will select candidates on the basis of three phase exams- preliminary, main and skill test (computer data entry test). The preliminary exam will be qualifying in nature and the marks obtained in this exam will not be calculated in the final merit list.

