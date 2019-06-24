EPFO Assistant Recruitment: Registration Ends Tomorrow (June 25)

EPFO Recruitment For 280 Assistant Posts. Last Date June 25

Online registration for EPFO Assistant recruitment will end tomorrow (June 25). Graduates are eligible to apply for the post. Applicants must be in the age group of 20 years to 27 years as on June 25. Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Ministry of Labour & Employment has notified 280 vacancies in the said post and selection will be through two online exams-- prelims and main. The prelims will be held on July 30, 31. There will be a main exam for those candidates who qualify the preliminary exam. Call letters or admit card for the prelims exam will be available from July 20.

Apply Here

The prelims will have questions from English language, reasoning ability and numerical aptitude. The prelims is qualifying in nature.

Candidates are required upload copies of educational certificates, caste certificates, PwD certificate etc. at the time of submission of online application.

While filling the online application, candidates should submit a hand written declaration. The hand written declaration has to be in the candidate's hand writing and in English only. "In case the face in the photograph or signature or left thumb impression or the hand written declaration is unclear / smudged the candidate's application may be rejected," reads the notification.

Candidates awaiting the final exam result of the qualifying educational qualification required for the job, are not eligible to apply.

Click here for more Jobs News