Job Opportunities At Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Graduates Eligible

EPFO Recruitment 2019 For 280 Assistant Posts. Apply Online By June 25

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Ministry of Labour & Employment has invited application from graduates for recruitment to the post of Assistants. The last date for submission of application is June 25. A total of 280 vacancies have been notified by the EPFO. Applicants must be in the age group of 20 years to 27 years as on June 25.

Apply Here

Candidates are required upload copies of educational certificates, caste certificates, PwD certificate etc. at the time of submission of online application.

"Visually Impaired (VI) candidates and candidates whose writing speed is affected by Cerebral Palsy / muscular dystrophy/ candidates with Locomotor disability (one arm)/ Intellectual disability (Autism, specific learning disability and mental illness) can avail the assistance of Scribe for writing answers on their behalf. For engaging the scribe, candidates will have to indicate the same while filling online application form," reads the official notification. "The candidate will have to arrange his/her own scribe at his/her own cost or they may make a request in the online application for providing of scribe by EPFO," it adds.

EPFO will select candidates on the basis of two online exams; the prelims will be held on July 30 and July 31. There will be a main exam for those candidates who qualify the preliminary exam. Call letters or admit card for the prelims exam will be available from July 20.

Click here for more Jobs News