EPFO Assistant Exam Admit Card Released

EPFO Assistant Exam Admit Card: Know How To Check

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had recently announced recruitment for Assistant post. For selection to the said post, EPFO will conduct preliminary exam on July 30 and July 31. EPFO has released the admit cards for the exam, which candidates can download from the official website. Intimation for downloading call letter will also be sent through email/ SMS. Admit cards along with Photo Identity Proof must be carried to the exam centre on the exam day. The original copy of the Photo Identity Proof should be taken along with admit card. Ration Card and Learner's Driving License are not valid ID proof.

Download EPFO Assistant Exam Admit Card

"Once the candidate clicks the relevant link, he/ she can access the window for call letter download. The candidate is required to use registration number/ roll number, password/ date of birth for downloading the call letter. Candidate needs to affix recent recognizable photograph on the call letter preferably the same as provided during registration," reads the exam notice released by EPFO.

A total of 280 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment and selection will be through two online exams- prelims and main. Candidates who qualify the prelims will be eligible for the main exam. The prelims will have questions from English language, reasoning ability and numerical aptitude.

Meanwhile registration for EPFO's Social Security Assistant recruitment is still open. A total of 2189 vacancies are open for recruitment. Graduates are eligible for this post. The selected candidates will receive Rs. 25,500 entry pay as per the 7th Pay Commission.

