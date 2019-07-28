EPFO Assistant Exam Begins Next Week

EPFO Assistant Exam On July 30, July 31

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will conduct preliminary exam for Assistant post recruitment on July 30 and July 31. The admit cards have already been released online. The prelims is the first exam for selection to the post and candidates who qualify the exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam. The marks obtained in the prelims will not be calculated by EPFO while preparing the final merit list. A total of 280 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment.

The prelims will have questions from English language, reasoning ability and numerical aptitude. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one fourth of the mark assigned to that question.

For the main exam, EPFO will shortlist candidates in the ratio of 1:10, which means about 10 times the number of vacancies in each category will be shortlisted for the main exam on the basis of the marks obtained in the prelims.

"If the examination is held in more than one session, the scores across various sessions will be equated following standard practice to adjust for slight differences in difficulty level of different test batteries used across sessions," reads the job notice released by EPFO.

