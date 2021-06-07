Enrolment In Women Military Police Begins; Registration Deadline July 20

Women Military Police recruitment begins

Enrolment of soldier general duty in Women Military Police has begun. The application forms are available on the official website of the Indian Army. Candidates can fill and submit the forms by July 20. Recruitment rallies are planned to be conducted at Ambala, Lucknow, Jabalpur, Belgaum, Pune and Shillong.

Apply Online

Selection Details

"Applications are invited from eligible female candidates for recruitment of 100 Soldier General Duty (Women Military Police) in Indian Army. Online registration is mandatory and will be open from 06 Jun 2021 to 20 Jul 2021. Admit Cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail. Candidates should reach the venue on given date and time as mentioned in the Admit Card," the Indian Army has said in the job notice.

After the recruitment rally, a written test will be held through common entrance exam. "Admit card for the CEE for the Review Fit cases will be issued after declaring medically fit by concerned specialists at Military Hospital/Base Hospital/ Command Hospitals," it has added.

Class 10th pass candidates with 45% marks in aggregate and 33% marks in each subject are eligible for the post. There is no percentage cut-off for all Gorkhas (Nepalese and Indians). Candidates should have been born between October 1, 200 to April 1, 2004.

