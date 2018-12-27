Jobs Announced By Electronics Corporation Of India Limited (ECIL), Apply Now

ECIL Recruitment 2018 For 2100 Junior Technical Officer, Junior Consultant Posts

Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has notified jobs for engineering graduates and diploma holders for various contractual positions. A total of 2100 vacancies have been announced by the public sector enterprise for Junior Technical Officer and Junior Consultant (Field) posts for its zonal offices at New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata. 650 vacancies have also been notified for ECIL headquarter at Hyderabad. Online registration for the recruitment will be open till January 5.

'The tenure of the contract for above positions would be for a period of THREE months but extendable upto two more months depending upon the project requirements,' said ECIL.

Candidates with engineering degree in electronics & communication engineering / electrical electronics engineering / electronics & instrumentation engineering / mechanical engineering / computer science engineering/ information technology or Diploma in Engineering in the disciplines of Electronics& Communication Engineering / Electrical / Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering / Mechanical Engineering / Computer Science or ITI (2 years duration) in the trades of Electronic Mechanic/R & TV/ Electrical and Fitter are eligible to apply for this job.

'Candidates having Minimum 06 month industrial experience will be given preference for all the above posts,' it added.

ECIL is a public sector enterprise under the Department of Atomic Energy.

