Delhi University Hiring Assistant Professors, Salary Up To Rs 1.82 Lakh

DU Recruitment 2023: Those eligible can apply by visiting the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in.

Aditi Mahavidyalaya of the Delhi University (DU) is currently accepting applications for the position of assistant professors. The deadline for submitting applications is December 20. The recruitment drive aims to fill 51 vacancies. Those eligible and interested can apply by visiting the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in. The application fee for the general, other backward classes, economically backward class category candidates is Rs 500, while SC, ST, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category, and women applicants are exempted.

DU Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Go to the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in.

Register and complete the application form.

Pay the applicable application fee.

Upload all necessary documents.

Take a printout for future reference.

Qualification:

Applicants should hold a master's degree with at least 55 per cent marks or its equivalent. Additionally, they must have either cleared the NET examination or obtained a PhD from a distinguished foreign university.

Salary details:

The selected candidates will receive a monthly salary in the range of Rs 57,700 to Rs 1,82,400.

DU Recruitment 2023: Subject-wise vacancies