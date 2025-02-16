Delhi University College Invites Applications For Faculty Positions, Check Key Details

Delhi University's Ramanujan College has announced vacancies for assistant professor positions across multiple disciplines. The official notification was released on February 11 on the college's official website. Interested candidates can apply before the deadline, which is 21 days from the publication date of the recruitment notice.

Delhi University Faculty Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive covers nine subjects

Commerce - 01

Computer Science - 02

English - 01

Hindi - 01

Mathematics - 02

Political Science - 03

Psychology - 01

MIAL (Sindhi) - 01

Statistics - 02

Delhi University Faculty Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

The National Eligibility Test (NET) shall be the minimum eligibility for appointment of assistant professor.

Candidates must meet the following requirements:

A master's degree in the relevant subject.

UGC/CSIR NET qualification is mandatory.

Candidates should refer to the official notification for detailed eligibility criteria.

Delhi University Faculty Recruitment 2025: Salary And Selection Process

Pay Scale: Academic Pay Level 10 - Rs 57,700 per month.

Selection Process: Candidates will be shortlisted through an interview.

Delhi University Faculty Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

Rs 500 for General, OBC, and EWS category candidates.

No fee for reserved categories (SC/ST/PwBD).

For further details, visit the official website of Ramanujan College.