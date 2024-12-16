Delhi University Announces Openings For 137 Posts, Check Key Details

The University of Delhi has announced a recruitment drive for 137 vacancies across various posts, including Assistant Registrar, Senior Assistant, and Assistant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official Delhi University website. The application window will open on December 18, and will close on December 27, 2024.
Vacancy Details
- Assistant Registrar: 11 posts
- Senior Assistant: 46 posts
- Assistant: 80 posts
Selection Process
The selection process varies for the posts:
Assistant Registrar
- Stage 1: Preliminary Test (MCQ-based)
- Stage 2: Main Examination followed by an Interview/Personality Test
Senior Assistant and Assistant
- Stage 1: Preliminary Test (MCQ-based)
- Stage 2: Main Examination and Skill Test
All tests-Preliminary, Main Examination, and Skill Test-will be bilingual, allowing candidates to answer in either English or Hindi.
Application Fee
Candidates must pay the application fee online:
- General/Unreserved: Rs 1,000
- OBC (NCL), EWS, and Female: Rs 800
- SC, ST, and PwBD: Rs 600
It is important to note that the application fee is non-refundable.
For further details, including syllabus and eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Delhi University.
