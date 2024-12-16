Delhi University Announces Openings For 137 Posts, Check Key Details

The University of Delhi has announced a recruitment drive for 137 vacancies across various posts, including Assistant Registrar, Senior Assistant, and Assistant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official Delhi University website. The application window will open on December 18, and will close on December 27, 2024.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Registrar: 11 posts

Senior Assistant: 46 posts

Assistant: 80 posts

Selection Process



The selection process varies for the posts:

Assistant Registrar

Stage 1: Preliminary Test (MCQ-based)

Stage 2: Main Examination followed by an Interview/Personality Test

Senior Assistant and Assistant

Stage 1: Preliminary Test (MCQ-based)

Stage 2: Main Examination and Skill Test

All tests-Preliminary, Main Examination, and Skill Test-will be bilingual, allowing candidates to answer in either English or Hindi.

Application Fee

Candidates must pay the application fee online:

General/Unreserved: Rs 1,000

OBC (NCL), EWS, and Female: Rs 800

SC, ST, and PwBD: Rs 600

It is important to note that the application fee is non-refundable.

For further details, including syllabus and eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Delhi University.

Check detailed notification here