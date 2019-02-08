DSSSB Releases Grade II (DASS) Tier II Exam Result; Check Cut Off Here

DSSSB has released Tier II exam result conducted for Grade II posts

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the result for Tier II exam conducted for recruitment for the post of Grade II (DASS) in Services Department under post code 40/2013. The Tier I recruitment examination was conducted by the board on June 25, 2017 and the candidates who qualified in the Tier I exam appeared in the Tier II exam.

The Tier II marks have been uploaded on the Board's website. candidates who appeared for the Tier II exam can view their marks by logging into their account in OARS module on www.dssbonline.nic.in.

The e-dossier link will be activated on February 9, 2019 and will remain available till February 18, 2019. Candidates who have qualified in the Tier II exam are required to upload requisite/ applicable documents in the e-dossier by February 18, 2019. The candidature of those who fail to upload their documents will be automatically cancelled.

The cut off marks (out of 275) for the Tier II exam are as follows:

Unreserved category: 112.75

OBC category: 104.5

SC category: 94

ST category: 88.25

Ex-Servicemen: General - 96.25, Other - 82.25

Sports person: General - 110, OBC - 96.25, Other - 82.25

OH : 82.75

HH and VH: 82.25

Candidates must ensure that they fulfill all the necessary eligibility criteria as per RRs for the post as on the cut-off date, i.e. October 18, 2013.

