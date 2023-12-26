Recruitment Notification Out For 4,214 Teaching, Non-Teaching Posts In Delhi, Details Here

DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Interested and eligible individuals can apply through the official website.

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has issued a recruitment notification for teaching and non-teaching posts, aiming to fill a total of 4,214 vacancies. The application process will begin on January 9, 2024, with a deadline set for February 7, 2024. The vacant posts include Section Officer (Horticulture), Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Assistant, Stenographer Grade 2, Junior Stenographer, Typist, Stenographer and Assistant Grade 1, Assistant Teacher, and Post Graduate Teacher. Interested and eligible individuals can apply through the official website.

Vacancy details:

Assistant teacher: 1,455

Post graduate teacher: 297

Section officer: 108

LDC, Junior Assistant, and Stenographer positions: 2,354

General and OBC category candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100, while women/SC/ST/PH/Ex-servicemen candidates are exempted from fee payment.

DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Eligibility

Candidates must have a minimum bachelor's degree from a recognised university.

Salary structure

Primary Teachers (PRT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), and Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) adhere to the 7th Central Pay Commission guidelines.

The salary comprises basic pay, allowances, and deductions, with varying amounts for each category:

Primary Teachers: Rs 45,647

Trained Graduate Teachers: Rs 58,262

Post Graduate Teachers: Rs 59,042

Selection Process

The selection process involves four stages: a written exam covering relevant subjects, a Skill Test (if required for a post) assessing practical abilities, document verification to confirm eligibility and qualifications, and a medical examination to ensure compliance with physical fitness standards for the respective post.