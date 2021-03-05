DSSSB Announces Jobs In Delhi Jal Board, New Delhi Municipal Council, Others

DSSSB recruitment 2021 for 1126 posts will begin on March 15.

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced a total of 1126 vacancies in Delhi Jal Board, Directorate of Ayush, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, New Delhi Municipal Council and other organisations.

Vacancies are available in Pharmacist, Technical Assistant, Laboratory Assistant, Assistant Chemist, Assistant Engineer, Personal Assistant, Draftsman, Assistant, Junior Engineer, Security Supervisor, Scientific Assistant, Special Educator, Programmer, Assistant Filter Supervisor posts.

Diploma candidates, graduates, and postgraduates are eligible to apply.

Job Details

The application forms for this recruitment will be available on the website of DSSSB from March 15. The last date for submission of the application forms is April 14.

"Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected. Further, the Date of Examinations for the above said posts will be intimated separately in due course," the DSSSB has said.

Candidates have to deposit Rs 100 exam fee. Women candidates and those belonging to SC, ST, PwD and Ex-servicemen category are exempted from paying the fee.

DSSSB will select candidates through one or two tier exams and skill test.

