706 Fire Operator Vacancies Notified By DSSSB

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has notified a total of 706 vacancies in Fire Operator post for which only male candidates are eligible for appointment. Recruitment process will begin on October 7. Candidates eligible for the recruitment can fill and submit the applications available online on or before November 6.

Class 10 pass candidates having valid license for driving heavy duty vehicles are eligible to apply for the DSSSB recruitment. The maximum age limit permissible for this job is 27 years (details on age relaxation can be checked from the job notification).

In order to qualify for appointment, candidates should clear physical endurance test, driving test and written test as prescribed by the Chief Fire Officer. "Candidate selected for appointment to the post shall have to undergo a pre-service training of 6 months as prescribed by Chief Fire Officer and shall have to pass the prescribed test. The training shall be terminated if the work and conduct of the candidates is not found satisfactory. During training a fixed amount of stipend shall only be paid," reads the job notice.

The written test would comprise questions from general awareness, general intelligence & reasoning ability, arithmetical & numerical ability, Hindi language and English language.

