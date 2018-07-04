DSSSB Recruitment 2018 For 4,366 Primary Teachers; Application Begins At Dsssbonline.nic.in

DSSSB Recruitment 2018: Application Begins For 4,366 Primary Teachers Vacancies

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has advertised more than 4000 primary teacher's vacancies to be filled in the upcoming months. The application process has begun online and will en don July 30, 2018. The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of a written test. Candidates can check details of the recruitment on the DSSSB official website.

Pay Scale

Pay scale for primary teachers under DSSSB is Rs. 35,400 with Grade pay Rs. 4200.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed 10+2/Intermediate or equivalent with Hindi and English as one of the subjects from a recognised board and should have two-years diploma/certificate course in Elementary Teacher Education/Junior Basic Training or Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) from a recognised institute.

Candidate must also have qualified CTET.

The upper age limit is 30 years.

Note: Check official advertisement for detailed eligibility criteria.

Application Process

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply online through DSSSB website (http://dsssbonline.nic.in). General/UR/OBC candidates have to pay Rs. 100 through SBI ePay. Ex-servicemen and Female/SC/ST/PH candidates don't have to pay any fee.

