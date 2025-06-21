3 Air India Officials Removed, Aviation Body Threatens To Withdraw Licence

Civil aviation regulator DGCA has ordered the immediate removal of three senior Air India officials, including a divisional vice president, from all responsibilities related to flight crew scheduling and rostering. The directive is among the sternest interventions in recent months involving a full-service scheduled airline. The DGCA has also asked the Tata Group-owned carrier to initiate internal disciplinary proceedings against the three unnamed officials without further delay. Failure to do so would result in severe action, including the possibility of the airline losing its operating permission.

The DGCA's action stems from its audit of Air India's Integrated Operations Control Centre (IOCC), which oversees crew deployment across the airline's domestic and international network. According to the show cause notice issued by the regulator, two flights operated by Air India - AI133 from Bengaluru to London Heathrow on May 16 and May 17 - exceeded the maximum flight duty time limitation of 10 hours. The operation of these flights violated Para 6.1.3 of the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR), Section 7, Series J, Part III, Issue III, dated 24 April 2019, according to the show cause notice.

The flights in question were not emergency or exceptional operations. The DGCA contends they were regular long-haul services.

The DGCA issued a show cause notice to Air India's Accountable Manager, typically a high-ranking official. The notice demands an explanation within seven days from the date of receipt, asking why enforcement action should not be initiated under relevant provisions.

"Failure to submit your reply within the stipulated period shall result in the matter being decided ex parte based on the evidence available on record," the regulator warned.

Responding to the directive, Air India acknowledged the seriousness of the observations made by the DGCA.

"We acknowledge the regulator's directive and have implemented the order. In the interim, the company's Chief Operations Officer will provide direct oversight to the Integrated Operations Control Centre (IOCC). Air India is committed to ensuring that there is total adherence to safety protocols and standard practices," Air India said in a statement.

The IOCC is a key component in any airline's structure, responsible for real-time crew management, flight dispatch, weather monitoring, and route planning. Missteps or regulatory non-compliance at this level can directly affect passenger safety and crew welfare.

Understanding The Rules

1. As per DGCA norms, pilots operating in a cockpit must meet specific qualification criteria to be paired with each other. These criteria include factors such as the number of flying hours each pilot has logged, so that the combined total of experience in the cockpit meets a prescribed minimum threshold.

2. Both pilots must also be qualified for specific operational requirements, for example, low-visibility operations, 'Atlantic qualifications', or clearances for operating in high-altitude or critical airfields such as Leh or Ladakh.

3. Valid Licenses: It is mandatory for the airline to ensure that both pilots at the controls meet all licensing requirements. Their licenses must be current, and all mandated refresher courses and proficiency checks must be up to date.

4. Systemic Failures: There are indications of repeated violations of Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms. These include requirements to provide pilots with adequate rest before a flight and compliance with similar guidelines.

Questions Being Raised

1. Why are these violations not flagged by the software systems?

2. Why are such issues not preempted or prevented before pilots operate flights?

3. This points to the possibility of manual overrides of automated systems. Is the rostering process being manipulated?

