DSSSB, Delhi Invites Application For 1650 Posts; 10th, 10+2 Pass, Graduates Eligible

DSSSB Recruitment 2018 For 1650 Posts: Know How To Apply

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), Delhi has invited applications for recruitment to 1650 posts under Health & Family Welfare, Government of NCT of Delhi and Services Department, Government of NCT of Delhi. The job notification advertised under advt. no. 02/ 2018. Candidates shall have to submit their application at the website dsssbonline.nic.in on or before August 13, 2018.

DSSSB will select candidates through one tier examination scheme. 'However, DSSSB reserves the right to change/amend the examination scheme, if so required, any time before the examination,' reads the official notification. The exam will carry questions from general awareness, general intelligence and reasoning ability, arithmetical and numerical ability, Hindi language and comprehension and English language and comprehension.

Vacancy Details

Pharmacist: 251 posts

Nursing Officer: 684 posts

Occupational Therapist: 4 posts

Technical Assistant (Ophthalmology): 2 posts

Dental Hygienist: 2 posts

Laboratory Technician (Gr IV): 32 posts

Radiographer: 136 posts

Speech Therapist: 3 posts

Assistant Dietician: 3 posts

Medical Record Clerk: 11 posts

Auxilliary Nurse Midwife: 89 posts

Laboratory Assistant (Gr IV): 178 posts

Physiotherapist: 17 posts

Social Worker: 21 posts

Technical Assistant (OT/ CSSD): 10 posts

Assistant Security Officer: 1 post

Laboratory Technician Grade III: 2 posts

Assistant (OT/ CSSD): 12 posts

Grade IV (DASS)/ Junior Assistant: 79 posts

Stenographer Grade III: 113 posts

