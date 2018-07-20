DSSSB, Delhi Invites Application For 1650 Posts; 10th, 10+2 Pass, Graduates Eligible

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), Delhi has invited applications for recruitment to 1650 posts under Health & Family Welfare, Government of NCT of Delhi and Services Department, Government of NCT of Delhi. The job notification advertised under advt. no. 02/ 2018. Candidates shall have to submit their application at the website dsssbonline.nic.in on or before August 13, 2018.
DSSSB will select candidates through one tier examination scheme. 'However, DSSSB reserves the right to change/amend the examination scheme, if so required, any time before the examination,' reads the official notification. The exam will carry questions from general awareness, general intelligence and reasoning ability, arithmetical and numerical ability, Hindi language and comprehension and English language and comprehension.
Vacancy Details
- Pharmacist: 251 posts
- Nursing Officer: 684 posts
- Occupational Therapist: 4 posts
- Technical Assistant (Ophthalmology): 2 posts
- Dental Hygienist: 2 posts
- Laboratory Technician (Gr IV): 32 posts
- Radiographer: 136 posts
- Speech Therapist: 3 posts
- Assistant Dietician: 3 posts
- Medical Record Clerk: 11 posts
- Auxilliary Nurse Midwife: 89 posts
- Laboratory Assistant (Gr IV): 178 posts
- Physiotherapist: 17 posts
- Social Worker: 21 posts
- Technical Assistant (OT/ CSSD): 10 posts
- Assistant Security Officer: 1 post
- Laboratory Technician Grade III: 2 posts
- Assistant (OT/ CSSD): 12 posts
- Grade IV (DASS)/ Junior Assistant: 79 posts
- Stenographer Grade III: 113 posts