DSSSB Announces Recruitment For More Than 9000 Teaching Posts; Aadhaar Card Mandatory For Exam

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to more than 9000 vacancies under Directorate of Education Govt. of NCT of Delhi. Candidates can start applying for the posts from 5 January 2018 till 31 January 2018. DSSSB will conduct examination in Delhi only and candidates must carry Aadhaar Card to the examination centre, failing which they shall not be allowed to appear for the examination. Details of the recruitment can be found at the official website delhi.gov.in. Online applications can be submitted at dsssbonline.nic.in.'The selection shall be made through One Tier and Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test wherever applicable,' reads the official notification.'There is no provision of re-evaluation/re-checking of Answer Sheets/Answer Scripts in respect of the examinations conducted by DSSSB,' clarifies the Board, as well.For the second tier exam, candidates will be called 6-10 times the actual number of vacancies. 'In Two Tier examinations, Tier I exam to be used for short listing only. Selection will be made on the basis of marks obtains in Tier II Examination.' Candidates should note that aadhaar card is mandatory to appear for the exam.While submitting the online application, applicants shall have to pay Rs 100 as fees. 'Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, Physically Handicapped & Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying Application fee.'