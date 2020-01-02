DSSSB Announces Jobs Under Delhi Government For Graduates, 10th, 10+2 Pass

DSSSB has announced a total of 542 vacancies.

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced recruitment for a total of 542 vacancies, application process for which will begin on January 7. Vacancies have been announced in Delhi Jal Board, Department of Social Welfare, Delhi Transport Corporation, Animal Husbandry Unit in Development Department, G.B. Pant Govt. Engineering College and Forensic Science Laboratory.

Job Notice

Highest number of vacancies, 254, is available in Delhi Transport Corporation for Junior clerk post. Candidates who have cleared Senior School Certificate Examination (10+2) or equivalent and have a typing speed of 30 words per minute in English or 25 words per minute in Hindi on computer are eligible to apply.

For Assistant Engineer (Civil) post in Delhi Jal Board candidates with Degree in Civil Engineering are eligible to apply. 46 vacancies will be filled in this post.

For posts like Store Keeper, Section Officer (Horticulture), Office Superintendent, Legal Assistant, Hindi-Translator-cum-Assistant, Labour Welfare Inspector, Accountant and Laboratory Assistant (Biology) posts graduates are eligible to apply.

Candidates with class 10th qualification can apply for posts like Investigator, Stenographer, Pharmacist, Junior Telephone Operator and Draftsman posts.

Candidates should go through the notice properly before applying for the job.

The DSSSB is the recruiting body of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi. The Board conducts written tests, professional tests and personal interview for recruitment to various posts.

Click here for more Jobs News