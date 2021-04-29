DSSSB, Delhi Releases Answer Key Of Exams Held From April 19-23; Postpones Other Exams

DSSSB April exam answer key will be released today.

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the answer key of the recruitment exams held from April 19 to April 23 today. The DSSSB answer key is available on the official website of the Board, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB Answer Key

The DSSSB answer key will be available on the website till May 3. Candidates can also raise objections against the answer key.

"Candidates are advised to submit objections in the question paper and/or answer keys through this link only. objections through any other mode/means/channel shall not be entertained by DSSSB," the Board has said. "Absentee candidate cannot view questions and answers and cannot submit objections," it has added.

From April 19 to 23, the DSSSB had conducted exam for junior stenographer, store keeper, fire operator, store keeper, food safety officer, junior stenographer, junior telephone operator and veterinary livestock inspector posts.

In March, the Board had announced to fill a total of 1126 vacancies in Delhi Jal Board, Directorate of Ayush, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, New Delhi Municipal Council and other organisations in various posts like Pharmacist, Technical Assistant, Laboratory Assistant, Assistant Chemist, Assistant Engineer, Personal Assistant, Draftsman, Assistant, Junior Engineer, Security Supervisor, Scientific Assistant, Special Educator, Programmer, and Assistant Filter Supervisor.

Click here for more Jobs News