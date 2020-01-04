DSSSB Announces Its Third Recruitment This Year; Over 200 Group B,C Vacancies Available

DSSSB has announced recruitment on more than 200 Group B and C posts

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced recruitment on 256 Group B and C posts. The application process for this recruitment will begin on January 21, 2020. This is the third consecutive recruitment announced by DSSSB in the current year.

DSSSB had earlier announced over 500 Group B and C vacancies. and over 700 PG Teacher vacancies.

DSSSB will accept only online applications for this recruitment. The application process will conclude on February 20, 2020.

For certain posts, an applicant needs senior secondary exam certificate, for others the eligibility requirement is a bachelor's degree. The academic qualification, and age limit is different for different posts advertised under this recruitment. Applicants are advised to check the post-wise qualification criteria before applying.

Eligible applicants will be able to complete the application process through DSSSB website, 'dsssbonline.nic.in'. The application fee is Rs. 100. However, women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PWD and Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying Application fee.

The selection process may constitute one tier or two tiers and may also involve a skill test depending on the post applied for. The Examination questions will be bilingual (Hindi and English) except for the Language papers which would be in the language concerned only.

The date for the examination and scheme of examination will be released by the board later. However, the syllabus for both, one tier and two tiers is available with the recruitment advertisement.

