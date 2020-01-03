DSSSB Announces Over 700 PG Teacher, Counselor Vacancies

DSSSB has announced more than 700 PG teacher and counselor vacancies to be filled this year

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced over 700 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) vacancies in Delhi Government schools. The vacancies include teacher and guidance counselor vacancies. Out of the total 710 vacancies, 394 are for Post Graduate Teachers in different subjects and 316 are for Educational and Vocational Guidance Counsellor (EVGC).

The online application for teacher recruitment will begin on January 14 and conclude on February 13, 2020.

For the post of PGT an applicant must hold Master's degree in the relevant subject from a recognized University and a degree/diploma in training/education. Applicants should refer to the official recruitment advertisement for equivalent qualification. For the post of EVGC, an applicant must have a master's degree in psychology from a recognized University and a diploma in guidance and counselling from a recognized University.

Check DSSSB Teacher Recruitment Notice Here

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria will have to apply online. The examination fee is Rs. 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PWD and Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying Application fee.

The selection process may constitute one tier or two tiers and may also involve a skill test depending on the post applied for. The Examination questions will be bilingual (Hindi and English) except for the Language papers which would be in the language concerned only.

