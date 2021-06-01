DSSSB, Delhi Exams Begins Next Week; Admit Cards Soon

DSSSB admit card is expected soon for exams scheduled from June 8 to 20.

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will conduct recruitment exams for teaching posts under the Directorate of Education from June 8 to June 20. The admit cards of all the candidates who have registered for this recruitment is expected soon. The exam will be held online following social distancing.

DSSSB Admit Card

On admit cards, the DSSSB has said, "Detailed instructions regarding online exam and downloading of e-admit cards will be given shortly on the official website."

"Candidates may also be informed on their registered mobile number as an additional measures. But in case a candidate does not get any information on the mobile number due to any reason, then it would not give any right to the candidate for extension of downloading admit card or re-examination. Candidates should visit the Board website," it has advised candidates.

These teaching posts were notified in 2020.

In 2021, the Board has notified over 11,000 teaching jobs. The application process is currently open for one recruitment drive and for the other it will open next week. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms online.

In one recruitment drive, a total of 6,886 vacancies are in teacher posts out of which 120 teaching posts will be filled in the New Delhi Municipal Council, the rest will be filled in the Directorate of Education.

In another recruitment, a total of 5,807 vacancies in trained graduate teacher posts in the Directorate of Education.

