GATE Score Verification Process Begins For DRDO Scientist Recruitment

For the scientist/ engineer recruitment notified in August 2019, the Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) of DRDO has begun the GATE score verification process. The recruitment is only for GATE qualified candidates. Candidates, who had locked their applications for this recruitment in August, are required to update their GATE scores on the website.

The option to update the GATE score will be available till October 31 till 5 pm. GATE 2019 result was released in March. For this recruitment DRDO would consider valid GATE scores of 2017, 2018 and 2019.

A total of 290 vacancies will be filled by DRDO in this recruitment of which 270 vacancies will be filled at Scientist 'B' post in the DRDO, 6 in Scientist 'B' post in Department of Science and Technology, 10 in Aeronautical Development Agency Bengaluru and 4 posts of Executive Engineer in Gallium Arsenide Enabling Technology Centre Hyderabad.

For few of these posts, IIT or NIT graduates with 80% or above in the qualifying degree are debarred from having a GATE score.

While GATE score is mandatory, DRDO will select candidates on the basis of written test and personal interview. The written examination, if held will be of descriptive type and will be pen paper based. The syllabus of the exam is similar to Engineering Services examination (Main) in the relevant discipline conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

