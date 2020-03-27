DRDO Debars 6 Candidates For Providing Wrong Details In Job Application

For the said recruitment scores of GATE 2017, 2018 and 2019 were being considered.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has debarred six candidates for giving wrong details in their job applications. DRDO has debarred them for a period of three years till August 30, 2022 from applying against any vacancies in the organisation. These candidates had applied for the Scientist B and Executive Engineer posts.

The selection to these posts is based on GATE score and/ or a descriptive exam and personal interview.

"While processing the applications received against Advertisement No. 136, it was found that 6 candidates have filled in incorrect GATE score and have also uploaded modified GATE score card," the DRDO has said.

"The competent authority after going through their explanation have debarred them for applying against any DRDO vacancy for a period of three years till 30 Aug 2022," it also said.

The recruitment was announced in August and the option to enter GATE scores was opened in October.

DRDO had announced a total of 290 vacancies of which 270 vacancies were for Scientist 'B' post in the DRDO, 6 for Scientist 'B' post in Department of Science and Technology, 10 for Aeronautical Development Agency Bengaluru and 4 posts for Executive Engineer in Gallium Arsenide Enabling Technology Centre Hyderabad.

For few of these posts, IIT or NIT graduates with 80% or above in the qualifying degree were debarred from having a GATE score.

