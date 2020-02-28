DMRC Releases Answer Key For CBT Held For Executive, Non-Executive Recruitment

DMRC answer key released for CBT held for executive, non-executive posts

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has released the answer keys for recruitment exams held this month. DMRC has released the answer key for the Computer Based Test (CBT) held from February 17 to February 21 and from February 23 to February 26, 2020 for recruitment against various posts. Candidates can download the answer key and submit objection, if any.

The objection submission began today and will conclude on March 4, 2020 afternoon (1:59 pm).

DMRC Answer Key: Login Here

Candidates who appeared for the exam can login to their account and submit objection. Candidates may refer to 'How to file an Objection' file, available after logging into their account, for the process to submit objection.

Candidates can find the link to submit objection through the following path: DMRC Website: - www.delhimetrorail.com -> Careers -> Advt. No. DMRC/HR/Rectt./I/2019 -> Applicant Login -> Login to raise an Objection.

After review of the objections received, DMRC will prepare a final answer key based on which the result will be prepared. Candidates who qualify in the CBT will appear in a second-stage CBT.

