DLW, Varanasi Invites Application For ITI, Non-ITI Apprenticeship

Diesel Locomotive Works, Varanasi has invited application from eligible candidates for ITI and non-ITI Trade Apprentices under the Apprentice Act. There are total 300 apprentice vacancies in IT and 74 vacancies in non-ITI. The selection will be done on the basis of merit in the qualifying examination. The detailed notification is available on the official website.

Eligibility Criteria

For non-ITI, the candidate must have passed matriculation or 10+2 with minimum 50% marks.

For ITI, the candidate must have passed matriculation or 10+2 with minimum 50% marks and must have passed the concerned trade in ITI.

The candidates must have obtained their marks sheet and other certificates in the qualifying examination on or before October 8, 2018. Candidates who are appearing for their qualifying examination are not eligible to apply.

In case of ITI vacancies, candidate must have marks sheet for the entire semester in the concerned trade issued by National Council of Vocational Training / State Council Of Vocational Training (NCVT/SCVT).

For non-ITI seats, lower age limit is 15 years and upper age limit is 22 years. For ITI seats, lower age limit is 15 years and upper age limit is 24 years.

Application Process

Eligible candidates can apply online. Last date to apply online is November 9, 2019 till 4:45 pm. Candidates can apply online on the following website: http://www.dtwactapprentice.in/.

Application fee is Rs. 100 which should be deposited in form of a bank draft in favor of 'Principal Financial Advisor (PFA)/ DLW, Varanasi, payable at Varanasi.

