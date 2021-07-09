Committed To Strengthen The Skilling Efforts Of The Ministry: Dharmendra Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan takes charge as Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

Former petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan assumed charge of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship as Cabinet Minister and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, from Karnataka, took office as the Minister of State (MoS) of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship on Thursday.

Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, who was Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship before Wednesday's Cabinet reshuffle, was also present on the occasion and extended his best wishes to both minsters on taking office.

Mr Pradhan said he is committed to strengthen the skilling efforts of the ministry and equipping the youth with necessary skills to prepare them for future of work, and creating linkages between skilling and employment.

He also extended his wishes to Rajeev Chandrasekhar on his assuming charge as MoS, and said he was looking forward to work together to give impetus to entrepreneurship and fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India the skill capital of the world.

Mr Chandrasekhar said he was privileged and honoured to serve as MoS in the Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Ministry, adding he would work hard to realise the Prime Minister's vision of a Digital, Skilled and New India.

Mr Pradhan is also given the charge of education as PM Modi unveiled a new council of ministers on Wednesday with unexpected high-profile exits and expected bump-ups for politically meaningful sections in a huge push to revive his government's flagging popularity before key polls.