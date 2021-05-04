DFFCIL Postpones Interview Scheduled On May 5, 8

DFCCIL postpones interview scheduled on May 5 and May 8.

The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has postponed the interview scheduled on May 5 and May 8 in view of rising cases of COVID-19.

"Keeping in view the present critical scenario of spreading of Corona Virus (Covid-19) and safety point of view, the Competent Authority has decided to cancel the walk-in-interview and to postpone for an indefinite period. Accordingly, the walk-in-interview scheduled to be held at two locations i.e. CGM/TDL and CGM/Jaipur locations on 5.05.2021 and 08.05.2021 respectively stands cancelled. The same will be re-circulated as and when Covid-19 situation improves and decided by the Competent authority," it has notified.

The interview was for retired dynamic, experienced and result-oriented professionals for forming a panel of retired employees from Indian Railways S&T, Electrical and Civil Departments on need based, re-employment basis.

The DFFCIL has invited applications for recruiting Junior Manager, Executive, and Junior Executive in various disciplines. The application forms are available on the website of DFCCIL. The last date for submission of application forms is May 23. Graduates, diploma holders, class 10 pass with ITI certificates, MBA and others can apply for the posts. Candidates will be selected through a computer-based test.

