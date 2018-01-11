Delhi Transco Limited To Recruit Engineering Graduates For Assistant Manager Post Delhi Transco Limited seeks applications from engineering graduates for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Manager.

Share EMAIL PRINT DTL To Recruit Engineering Graduates For Assistant Manager Post; 33 Vacancies New Delhi: Delhi Transco Limited seeks applications from engineering graduates for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Manager. A total of 33 vacancies have been notified by the recruiting body. Selection will be through GATE 2017. 'Applications are invited from eligible candidates for appointment of 33 Assistant Manager (T) in Delhi Transco Limited (A wholly owned Company of Govt. of NCT of Delhi), on Direct Recruitment basis through Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2017,' reads the job notification released at dtl.gov.in.



Candidates with degree in Electrical/ IT/ Computer disciplines are eligible to apply. Those having diploma in Industrial Safety or accredited Fire & Safety courses are also eligible to apply. Applicants must not have exceeded 28 years of age as on last date of receipt of applications.



General and OBC (Creamy Layer) candidates must have minimum 60% aggregate marks in the qualifying degree examination.



Upon selection candidates will be on a probation period of one year which may be 'extended subject to condition at the discretion of competent authority. The company reserves the right to terminate the services of the candidate if found unsuitable at any time during the probation period or the extended probation period without any notice or assigning any reason thereof.'



Interested and eligible candidates can apply on or before 20 February 2018.



Delhi Transco Limited seeks applications from engineering graduates for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Manager. A total of 33 vacancies have been notified by the recruiting body. Selection will be through GATE 2017. 'Applications are invited from eligible candidates for appointment of 33 Assistant Manager (T) in Delhi Transco Limited (A wholly owned Company of Govt. of NCT of Delhi), on Direct Recruitment basis through Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2017,' reads the job notification released at dtl.gov.in.Candidates with degree in Electrical/ IT/ Computer disciplines are eligible to apply. Those having diploma in Industrial Safety or accredited Fire & Safety courses are also eligible to apply. Applicants must not have exceeded 28 years of age as on last date of receipt of applications.General and OBC (Creamy Layer) candidates must have minimum 60% aggregate marks in the qualifying degree examination. Upon selection candidates will be on a probation period of one year which may be 'extended subject to condition at the discretion of competent authority. The company reserves the right to terminate the services of the candidate if found unsuitable at any time during the probation period or the extended probation period without any notice or assigning any reason thereof.'Interested and eligible candidates can apply on or before 20 February 2018.